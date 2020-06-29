Making a Beautiful Concrete Walkway and Patio

Want to make your house pop? Then, join Women Repair Zone to learn how to make a beautiful concrete walkway or patio. Imagine how proud you will be to add these custom features in your backyard. And, you’ll get it completed less expensively than buying patio stones. Are you ready to save money and put your personal imprint on your backyard?

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Chassidy Eralie is an experienced DIYer who loves tackling home repair and improvement projects that make her home even better and adds to its resale value. Her latest project is installing new wood steps with a landing to her raised deck. Chassidy is loving the concrete walkway that she designed and created. Other projects include adding a ceiling fan to an existing light, changing lights fixtures, installing flooring, and changing plumbing fixtures. Chassidy loves learning new skills and is excited to teach Women Repair Zone customers how to feel confident doing the same.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩: You will be able to do the project at the same time as the instructor and ask questions live. A supply list will be emailed to you a week before the workshop, so you’ll have plenty of time to order them online or arrange for curbside pick-up so that you are safe during COVID-19. Participants will be asked to fill out an evaluation towards the end of the workshop. This workshop will be offered on Zoom and we will provide you with instructions to make using Zoom easy.

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭: The cost of materials is not included in online workshops. Women Repair Zone has lowered the workshop fee to reflect that customers must purchase supplies.

𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Payment required in advance. Early Bird: $40 until Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m.; $45 until Tuesday, June 23 at 9 p.m.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮’𝐥𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝: Clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty and work gloves. A way to take notes and a signed liability waiver (To be emailed to you)

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲: While Women Repair Zone understands that sometimes life unexpectedly intervenes and you can’t attend a workshop, we ask that you notify us via email atbea@womenrepairzone.com. We can only offer a refund seven days prior to the start of a scheduled workshop. We will issue a credit if you notify Women Repair Zone up to 72 hours before a workshop begins that you cannot attend. We cannot offer a credit after that 72 hour window has passed. All credits are valid for three months from the date of the workshop you missed.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨: Contact Bea Lurie, Owner and Founder, at 423-240-4420

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/671710450345166/