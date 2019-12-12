Making Your Presents Pop: Holiday Tags

Give your holiday gifts a special touch with unique handmade tags and learn inexpensive ways to dress up the packages under your tree.

The class fee includes supplies needed to make up to 10 tags for your gifts. Whether your gifts are large, small, cash or gift card; give them all a little touch of you at first glance.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.