Managing Your Stress Effectively

There are plenty of people who have a great handle on stress management and well-being tools and there are people who don’t.

What can they still have in common?

Stress.

Having stress management tools are great. But what happens after you leave the yoga class? When you digest your healthy vegan sandwich? Or the high you got from your 3,000 feet elevation gain hike has worn off?

What can happen in the middle of actually doing these things?

Stress.

Stressful thinking to be exact.

Join professional Life and Health Coach Kelly Summersett for a power hour of training as she teaches you how to effectively manage your mind not stress. You'll get to practice what it feels like to be more calm, confident, and in the flow no matter what's happening in your life. And yes, this works even during a Pandemic.

About the teacher:

Kelly Summersett, a professional Life and Health Coach for over ten years, helps women manage their minds in very little time so they achieve everything that's important to them without over-thinking, stressing-out, and stalling-out. Her one-of-a-kind small group coaching class, MindBodySWEAT, up-levels women's lives in eight weeks by teaching them how to be present, manage their minds and develop healthier relationships with themselves and their bodies. Kelly has been publishing her blog, Motivation Monday, for ten years without losing motivation or missing a Monday yet. www.KellySummersett.com