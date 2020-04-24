Manchester Orchestra

Google Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

As led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Andy Hull, the maturity of Manchester Orchestra's songwriting belied the fact that the band members were barely legal when their group sprung into existence. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the indie rock outfit grew out of songs that Hull had begun writing while attending high school. Friends began collaborating with him over time, and Manchester Orchestra soon solidified into a trio comprising Hull, bassist Jonathan Corley, and drummer Jeremiah Edmond.

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Manchester Orchestra - 2020-04-24 20:00:00
DI 17.06

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours