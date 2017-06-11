The great Cate Blanchett alternates between a baker's dozen of different personae in an art film previously mounted as a 13-screen installation.

Manifesto integrates various types of artist manifestos from different time periods with contemporary scenarios. Manifestos are depicted by 13 different characters - among them a school teacher, factory worker, choreographer, punk, news reader, scientist, puppeteer, widow, and a homeless man.

