March Masquerade

Don’t miss Chattanooga USA Dance’s March Masquerade. On Friday, March 13, Lenny Seasonwein will be teaching a 1-hour Bachata lesson, and everyone is welcome to attend! The lesson is followed by 2 hours of social ballroom dancing. No previous dance experience or partner required for the lesson or the dance.

Friday, March 13, 2020

7:30 pm – Bachata Lesson with Lenny Seasonwein

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm – Social Dance

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

College Students: FREE with current ID

USA Dance Members: $5.00

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

Non-Members: $10.00

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
