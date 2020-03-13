Don’t miss Chattanooga USA Dance’s March Masquerade. On Friday, March 13, Lenny Seasonwein will be teaching a 1-hour Bachata lesson, and everyone is welcome to attend! The lesson is followed by 2 hours of social ballroom dancing. No previous dance experience or partner required for the lesson or the dance.
When:
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:30 pm – Bachata Lesson with Lenny Seasonwein
8:30 pm - 10:30 pm – Social Dance
Where:
Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist
4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Cost:
First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00
College Students: FREE with current ID
USA Dance Members: $5.00
USA Dance Youth Members: FREE
Non-Members: $10.00
For more information
Website: chattanoogausadance.com
Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance
Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com