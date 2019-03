Join us every Thursday in March for 'March Mudbug Madness!' From 3p to close, we'll be dishing up a special plate of crawfish, potatoes + corn and other traditional sides ($13).

Wash your meal down with our Puckett's Brew for just $2.50 a pint while you enjoy live music from 6-7pm! Give us a call at (423) 708-8505 to make reservations.

Check out our lineup for March Mudbug Madness:

3/7 - Gary Hemstreet

3/14 - Emerald Butler

3/21 - Shawnessey Cargile

3/28 - Maya Trippe