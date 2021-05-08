Mardi Gras Masked Parade

Chambliss Center for Children invites you to our 9th annual Mardi Gras event! Our Mardi Gras Masked Parade will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the First Horizon Pavilion beginning at 7 PM. This fun-filled evening will feature New Orleans-inspired cuisine, beverages, music, a silent auction, and a New Orleans-style parade!

Within the pavilion, socially-distanced spaces called “quarters” will be set up for reserved groups known as Krewes to gather with their invited guests. Each quarter will have a table for eight. Krewes will be invited to come by earlier in the day if they want to decorate their quarter with pop-up tents, beads, streamers, flamingos, whatever (within reason!) they would like to make their space as festive as possible. Those wanting to attend can purchase a Krewe, Super Krewe, or Parade Krewe for up to 8 people.*

You can purchase tickets at https://www.chamblisscenter.org/events/2021/5/8/mardi-gras-masked-parade

*Unfortunately, in order to keep the event as safe as possible, we are not able to offer individual or couples tickets this year.