Join us at Wanderlinger Brewing Co for a real Mardi Gras Celebration!! This is ages 21+ with a $5 cover fee.

Music by The Gino Fanelli Trio by Red Tail Booking

Traditional Cajun Cuisine will be available to purchase!

$4 PINTS ALL NIGHT!

Special Beer Release just for Mardi Gras !!

Traditional King Cake - whoever finds the baby will be crowned the King/Queen of Mardi Gras!!