This was such a blast last year. Let's do it again! Bring your beads & best Fat Tuesday attire and we'll Brew the Beer! Contest for the best dressed with gift card prize!

Freewill Flowers & Food will be onsite serving up Gumbo, Etouffe & Beignets for your hunger needs for the night! We will also have a King Cake...whoever finds the baby wins $25 gift card!

After 8pm brewery is 21+. Pay parking available onsite.