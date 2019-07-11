Margaret Renkl in conversation with Jamie Quatro

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Margaret Renkl is the author of Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss (forthcoming from Milkweed Editions in July 2019). She is also a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, where her essays appear each Monday. Her work has also appeared in Guernica, Literary Hub, Proximity, and River Teeth, among others. The founding editor of Chapter 16, a daily literary publication of Humanities Tennessee, and a graduate of Auburn University and the University of South Carolina, she lives in Nashville.

Jamie Quatro, one of Chattanooga’s own literary treasures, is the author of the short story collection I Want To Show You More and the much lauded debut novel Fire Sermon.

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
