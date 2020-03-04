Maria Jordania
Westin Alchemy Bar 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Monday
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsWriting Workshop with Author Susan Beckham Zurenda
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningIntroduction to StrengthsFinder 2.0
Education & LearningCivics 101: Chattanooga & Hamilton County Government
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Talks & ReadingsTake Five presents Tara Westover's Educated
Education & LearningPersonal Finance for Women's Wellness
Wednesday
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsWriting the Mind Alive: An Intro to Proprioceptive Writing
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
Concerts & Live MusicFly On Gypsy
Education & LearningLaughter Yoga
Thursday
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsCIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicToday Is The Day/ The Obsessed
Art & ExhibitionsWomanART: Celebrating International Women's Month
Art & ExhibitionsMatthew Conner Arts Reception
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday’s Art Show
Saturday
Theater & DanceGPS Terpsichord Spring Concert
Charity & FundraisersHabitat’s Women Build Breakfast
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningExploring Indigo & Shibori
Education & LearningThe Cycle to Success
Education & LearningMixed Media Art Journaling
Sunday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningNew & Advanced Indigo & Shibori Techniques
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Education & LearningBeyond the Bath: Caring for a Baby
Education & LearningWrite Every Day
