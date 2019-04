Join Mark Andrew on the 1885 patio. He'll be playing all the songs you know and love from Chris Stapleton to Jackson Browne.

Don’t miss Mark Andrew or our Sips and Dips specials including $3 house wines, $5 Pimento Cheese & Pita, Smoked Salmon Dip or Hummus and $15- $25 select bottles of wine. We’ll see you on the patio!!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.