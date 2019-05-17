Mark Andrew & Gino Fanellli

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Two great local musicians in one fun-filled night at Wanderlinger Brewing Company this Friday!

No cover charge, come have a much needed great night with the Wanderlinger and RedTail Booking & Management crew!

Kids allowed until 8pm.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
