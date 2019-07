27th: Mark Andrew on the Patio

Spend your Tuesday evening with local Chattanooga musician, Mark Andrew. Playing crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 60’s to present day, his sets combine classic rock, classic country, Motown and the blues.

Join us for our Taco Tuesday specials including $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas, and $5 shrimp cocktail appetizers. Start your long weekend with Wine Wednesday on the patio with Mark Andrew!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.