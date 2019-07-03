Mark Andrew

to Google Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick off your Independence Day celebrations with local Chattanooga musician, Mark Andrew. Playing crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 60’s to present day, his sets combine classic rock, classic country, Motown and the blues.

Join us for our Wine Wednesday specials including $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, along with half price select bottles of wine and $3 glasses of house wine. Start your long weekend with Wine Wednesday on the patio with Mark Andrew!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Andrew - 2019-07-03 18:00:00
DI 16.25

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

June 24, 2019

Tuesday

June 25, 2019

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours