Mark Andrew

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Mark Andrew

Temps in the 60's in February? We'll take it! Soak in the spring-like weather on the patio tomorrow afternoon and enjoy live music by local favorite, Mark Andrew.

Toast to pint night with $4 Founders drafts and 1/2 price bottles of house chardonnay, pinot grigio, cabernet and pinot noir.

Mark will be playing your classic rock, blues and country favorites from 5-7PM and Eddy will be calling the questions at 7PM for team trivia.

Sip back and enjoy the weather before the rain rolls back in! We'll see you on the patio!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2021-02-23 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2021-02-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Andrew - 2021-02-23 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Andrew - 2021-02-23 17:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Friday

February 26, 2021

Saturday

February 27, 2021

Sunday

February 28, 2021

Monday

March 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours