Mark Holder and MPH, Jordan Hallquist, Playing Possum Blues Band
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Friday
Sorry, no events.
Saturday
Art & ExhibitionsAntiques Show & Sale
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyVegetable Gardening for Beginners
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
Art & ExhibitionsAntiques Show & Sale
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
This & ThatA Cruise with Mark Twain
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Education & Learning OutdoorWinter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike"
Monday
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Talks & ReadingsThe Folklore of Plants with Ray Zimmerman
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Talks & ReadingsProtect Our Federal Lands
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkDivas & Desserts: Broadway Babies
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
Concerts & Live MusicJazzanooga Pop-Up LIVE Sessions
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
Concerts & Live MusicRussel Dickerson
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismBitcoin Meetup
Education & LearningGet Your Roll On!
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Thursday
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Education & LearningHow to Plan and Lead a Day Hike
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band