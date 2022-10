× Expand Photo by Mackenzie Wray Photo by Mackenzie Wray

Singer/songwriter Mark Kelly Hall will perform at Puckett’s Chattanooga on Saturday, October 22. The music, a blend of originals and favorites, will start at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Hall has played an impressive variety of venues, including the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, a kindergarten in Minsk, a college in Honolulu, and a church in Cape Town…but not in the same week