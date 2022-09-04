Mark Kelly Hall at Puckett’s

× Expand Mackenzie Wray Mark Kelly Hall

Singer/songwriter Mark Kelly Hall will perform a special “Labor Day Weekend Show” at Puckett’s Chattanooga on Sunday, September 4. The music, a blend of originals and favorites, will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Hall has played an impressive variety of venues, including the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, a kindergarten in Minsk, a college in Honolulu, and a church in Cape Town…but not in the same week

Since he last played at Puckett’s in 2020, he’s been busy (between bouts of work and procrastination) recording his songs with the world-class talent available in Nashville and Chattanooga. He looks forward to releasing the results, whenever that may happen.

www.markkellyhall.com