Mark Kelly Hall offers an acoustic mix of originals and favorites that loosely fall into the Americana category (but then, doesn't most music?). This evening he'll be accompanied by accomplished multi-instrumentalist Tim Starnes. Free admission, reservations recommended.
Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWheel 1 with Victoria Kile
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatMAC Fursday Thursday Adoption Special
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicNew Grass Express
Friday
-
Education & LearningWild Heart Woman: Create Your Happy New Year!
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Health & WellnessCouple's Massage 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicZech Dallas
-
Theater & DanceBallroom Dance & Lesson
Saturday
-
Health & WellnessGet Started with Yoga in 2020
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & FamilyHome Organizing 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBob’s Bootcamp: Beethoven – From 1 to 9
-
Art & ExhibitionsCritique Workshop
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga with Maggie White
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & Learning Talks & Readings This & ThatPlanning for Parenthood
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMother Legacy
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
-
Theater & DanceTap Dance with Lindsay Fussell
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & Readings This & ThatHome Buyer Happy Hour
-
-
Health & Wellness Politics & ActivismUnlock the Key to Yoga: Breathe Easy in 2020
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningHelp! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!
-
-
Education & LearningBuild Your Confidence In Sales
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMoving to Musicals with Lindsay Fussell
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
-
Education & LearningLong-term Savings and Retirement
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDexter Bell & Friends
-
ComedyDusty Slay