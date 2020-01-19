Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes

to Google Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mark Kelly Hall offers an acoustic mix of originals and favorites that loosely fall into the Americana category (but then, doesn't most music?). This evening he'll be accompanied by accomplished multi-instrumentalist Tim Starnes. Free admission, reservations recommended.

Info

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Kelly Hall with Tim Starnes - 2020-01-19 18:00:00
DI 17.02

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours