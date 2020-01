Singer/songwriter Mark Kelly Hall will perform at Puckett’s Chattanooga on Sunday, January 19, accompanied by that sideman-about-town, multi-instrumentalist Tim Starnes. The music, an acoustic blend of originals and favorites, will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Mark Kelly Hall, a Chattanooga area native now based in Nashville who has offered his songs with passion and humor in equal measure at Riverbend, the Bluebird Café, and in various places around the world. www.markkellyhall.com