Mark Kelly Hall

Father’s Day is a great opportunity to take Dad out to dinner and celebrate all he does for the family. Or leave him at home so he can enjoy some peace and quiet for a change. With or without him, you can come to Puckett’s Chattanooga on Sunday, June 21 to enjoy the talents of singer/songwriter Mark Kelly Hall (along with a tasty meal). The music, an acoustic blend of originals and favorites, will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

A Chattanooga area native now based in Nashville, Hall has offered his songs with passion and humor in equal measure at Riverbend, the Bluebird Café, and in various places around the world.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/263286274917153