Ages 3 - 12 years old. Register at www.cokesburyvbs.com/graceumcsd19
To Mars and Beyond VBS
Grace United Methodist Church 9833 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37379
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Parties & ClubsCountry Line Dancing Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicHollywood Horses, Obliviots, Possible Side Effects
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicDouble Cross
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHead to Toe Drawing Workshop
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsFire Hall Studios First Friday Gallery Opening
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsPatterns of Nature
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGateless Writing
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Outdoor SportsREI Campout at Cloudland Canyon State Park
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMala Making Workshop
Monday
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenNative Instincts: Preserving Our Environment
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMcQQeen, Michael Potter, Chris Lott, Rosey Grier
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
Tuesday
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessCognitive Fitness Training for Adults
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
Wednesday
-
This & ThatLet’s Chatt LIVE
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningChalkboard Lettering 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
-