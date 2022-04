× Expand Marty Haggard/GEM Theatre Marty Haggard: A Tribute to Merle Haggard "My Dad"

Marty Haggard, son of Merle Haggard, takes the stage on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30pm. His family-oriented show, Marty Haggard: A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad,” features real country music and honors his legendary father through song and storytelling. Tickets: $37-$45.