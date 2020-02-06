Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. While he’s too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history.

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
