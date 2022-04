× Expand Mary Agnes Ingvalson Nature Study #1

Mary Agnes works in charcoal pencil, oil, collage, and watercolor. During this demo, she will be working on an abstract oil painting inspired by pieces of nature. Different shapes of knots on a tree, rock formations, and oyster shells coalesce to form an organic composition that takes on a meaning of its own. See Mary Agnes work in the main exhibit room from 1-3pm!