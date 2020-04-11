Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will embark on a series of tour dates throughout the fall of 2019. Carpenter and Colvin—longtime friends for over 30 years— will appear on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories. These special shows will feature the acclaimed songwriters performing material from their vast catalogues as well as some of their favorite songs.  

