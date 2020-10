Masked Monster Mash Silent Disco

Hey boo-tiful! Join us for a costume party #atthemoxy with face covers but no cover charge! We will be rocking costumes all day long and hope to see you in yours! From 8pm until last call we will have a socially distant silent disco! Rent a super-sanitized headset for $15 and rock out to one of 3 music channels featuring two live DJs and one spook-tacular playlist! Drink up & dance on witches!