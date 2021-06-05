Masseuse

Masseuse takes the stage of Wanderlinger on Saturday, June 5!

Doors 8:00PM, show 9:00PM. | $10 cover in advance, $12 door | 21+ after 9PM.

Our kitchen is open until 9PM. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

BIO:

“Based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Masseuse is a four-piece ensemble who takes you on a journey from world-inspired themes to delicate, jazzy timbres, all wrapped up in a funk groove. The group blends harmonious vocal melodies, smooth guitar textures, and driving bass lines.

Since their formation, Masseuse has toured the southeast and beyond sharing stages with bands such as Perpetual Groove, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dopapod, and Keller Williams. Recently the band took to the studio to record their first full length album, Ambidextrous. Displaying their ability to wrap multiple styles into one unique and infectious sound, Masseuse continues churning out Music to Massage Your Mind.”