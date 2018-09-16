Master Copy Workshop with Anders Zorn

Copying a masterwork is one of the best exercises one can do in their painting practice. In this two-day workshop, students will paint a copy of a work by Anders Zorn, using his palette that has become known as the Zorn Palette.

Zorn (1860-1920) was a prolific, highly skilled Swedish painter. He was a master of using a limited palette, showing the wide range of colors that can be produced from a simple palette of 4 colors. His bravura brushstrokes, confident compositions, and immense sensitivity to lights and darks have earned him a place in history as one of the great painters of his time.

Each student will be provided with a high-quality print of painting Zorn painted of his wife, Emma. Mia will discuss color mixing from a limited palette, ways to get the most benefits from copying a masterwork, and ideas behind some of Zorn’s paintings. This is an especially good class for anyone who has struggled with color mixing on a wider-ranged palette since a limited palette offers less confusing options.

All levels are welcome!