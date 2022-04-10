× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Master Your Garden Expo

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s Master Your Garden Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

Events throughout the 2-day the Garden Expo include:

• Presentations by local and out-of-town experts on a variety of topics, including: Native Plants, Shade Gardening, Growing Vegetables & Herbs, Landscaping, and more.

• Live Demos: Composting, Hydroponics, Insects & Butterflies, Mulching, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds, and more.

• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants, Landscaping & Gardening Tools, Hand-Crafted Edibles & Other Products, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Gardening Accessories & Yard Art, and more.

• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A

• Children’s Activities

• Silent Auction & Door Prizes

Proceeds benefit MGHC’s horticulture scholarships and community garden grants programs.

For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/