Master Gardeners -- Gardening in Containers

Agricultural Service Center 6183 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present free gardening classes open to the public on the 3rd Saturday February through November. On Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Gardening in Containers” presented by Tom Stebbins, Hamilton County Extension Agent.

MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information, visit: mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Tom Stebbins, notes, “Many people do not have a large yard but would still enjoy having beautiful, lush plantings to enhance their terraces, patios, or decks. Others are looking to add a special display to an existing garden or small yard – particularly in a sunny or shady spot. Gardening in containers, planters, window boxes or small pots is the perfect solution to these unique situations and provides the opportunity for creativity and ingenuity in a small space. This class will outline the benefits and challenges of container gardening and introduce the variety of plants and even vegetables that can be used to create an attractive and functional addition to any outdoor space.” Tom Stebbins is the University of Tennessee Extension Agent for Hamilton County, specializing in plant diseases and insects that are both helpful and harmful to plants.

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Among the many on-going landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Siskin Children’s Garden.

