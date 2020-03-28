Master Your Mindset

Did you know there is a life cycle to your thought-life? This cycle has a hand in creating our emotional energy which proceeds to shape our beliefs and form our mindsets. First you think, then you feel and then you believe. It’s the formula that influences every choice we make, every conscious manifestation and every step of action we take as we move through our lives.

That is why what you think, say, feel and believe to be the most important and influential component to creating a life you love.

In this workshop, you will learn how to master your thought life and begin to formulate your new positive point of attraction by engaging in creative art activities partnered with clarity for a new mindset.

In this Creative Clarity for Life Class you will:

Learn the cycle of your thought life and how you create the energy which is creating your reality.

Identify the origins of your negative belief systems and use tools and experiential exercises to create a shift to a new positive belief system.

Shift your mindset by implementing a “Feel the Fear and Do it Anyway” creative clarity exercise.

Shift your energy by designing a “Focus Wheel” creative art project.

Explore quantum physics and how the power of our thought life and the words we speak have an energy and a point of attraction that influences what we call into our experiences.

Learn what your voice of wisdom wants you to know through a creative art activity of bringing to life in a portrait of your wisest self.

Nurture the being you are born to be by designing the life you love to be in!

About the teacher:

Marlee Elaine is a motivational speaker, aspiring author and a certified Master Coach of Creative Clarity for Life, a personal development curriculum based on the famed Stanford University Master’s Degree course “Creativity in Business”. Marlee helps students get crystal clear in connecting to the unique talents, gifts and treasures of who they are and what they authentically want to create for their best life! She empowers her students with practical creative insight tools and proven emotional intelligence techniques to discover their next powerful chapter in their lives. Marlee currently leads workshops for adults and teens in the Chattanooga area as well as offering an online curriculum. In 2020 she is launching programs designed to empower teen girls with intelligent life strategies along with “Wild Heart Woman! Celebrate your Worth”, an 8 week transformational journey inspiring woman to know their true power in creating the kind of life they love!