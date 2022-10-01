Mastering Your Core and Pelvic Floor

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Did you know that one in three women will have a pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime? Awareness about preventative core and pelvic floor strengthening for pregnancy or even for aging is limited, and pelvic floor therapy is not well understood.

That’s where this class comes in. Whether you are experiencing pelvic pain, leaking, sexual dysfunction or just looking to improve your strength to prevent these issues, join physical therapist, Dr. Kelly Mueller, to learn more about your deep core and pelvic floor muscles.

Bring your yoga mat and dress comfortably to engage in the exercises.

About the instructor:

Kelly Mueller started her physical therapy practice, Key to Change Wellness, to provide one-to-one, customized care after finding herself feeling “burnt out” very early on in her career due to high volume clinics and insurance limitations. Her mission is to empower her clients to unlock their highest quality of life through managing whatever obstacle is in their way - whether it be in the form of pain, dizziness, incontinence, a chronic condition, or simply finding ways to incorporate movement throughout their lifespan. Kelly is a University of Wisconsin graduate who found an escape from the cold during the COVID-19 pandemic to create a new start in Chattanooga, TN. Her life somewhat revolves around her Sheepadoodle, Fletcher, who made the trip down South with her. Fletcher is extremely excited about her ability to offer telehealth services to better fit into his (and your) busy lifestyle.

