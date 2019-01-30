Matt Downer "Old Time Traveler"
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicJake La Botz
Concerts & Live MusicBehold the Brave
Saturday
This & ThatWODanooga
Education & Learning This & ThatWinter Writers Workshop
Education & Learning This & ThatPhotography Hike
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicLaura Walker Trio
Concerts & Live MusicLew Card
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
This & ThatMission Exchange
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatYoga/Sound with Maggie, Danimal, and Frenchy
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Charity & FundraisersHart Gallery Give Back Night
Education & LearningHow to Overcome and Deal with Adversity
Education & LearningLearning in a Winter Welding Class
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Thursday
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Hara Paper
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Education & LearningHow to Write Beautifully: Cursive Handwriting
