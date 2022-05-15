Matt Maeson (solo acoustic)

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:30 PM

Music at 7:30 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $29.87

General Admission Day of Show: $35

Growing up in Virginia, Matt Maeson got his start performing for inmates at maximum-security prisons across America at age 17. “I’d get up and do these acoustic songs on my guitar, and they’re still the best shows I’ve ever done,” says the Austin-based singer/songwriter. “You’re playing for all these people who are treated like they’re monsters, and it feels like spreading some light into a really dark place.”

On his debut album Bank on the Funeral, Maeson uses his deeply incisive songwriting to explore the tension between light and dark in his own life. The album redefines the limits of the classic singer/songwriter’s sensibility and shapes a sound that’s richly textured and gracefully experimental. And with his soulful vocal presence, Maeson again reveals the raw-nerve vulnerability that prompted TIME to praise him as “never afraid to investigate his past and his demons, resulting in songs that are clear-eyed in their honesty and raw around the edges.”

In bringing Bank on the Funeral to life, Maeson continued to tap into the cathartic power of making music. “Songwriting’s always been very therapeutic for me,” he says. “Wherever I’ve lived, there’s always been a secluded closet or bathroom where I could sing really loud and not bother anybody.” And though he regards his songs as “conversations with myself,” Maeson’s underlying mission is to include others in that catharsis. “What I try to do is help people know that, even if their problems feel so specific to their lives, everyone’s going through something that feels just as specific,” he says. “If I can write about what’s upset me or what I’ve learned from, and somehow help other people feel recognized and understood, that’s always the ultimate goal.”

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Matt Maeson (solo acoustic) - 2022-05-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matt Maeson (solo acoustic) - 2022-05-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matt Maeson (solo acoustic) - 2022-05-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matt Maeson (solo acoustic) - 2022-05-15 19:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

April 22, 2022

Saturday

April 23, 2022

Sunday

April 24, 2022

Monday

April 25, 2022

Tuesday

April 26, 2022

Wednesday

April 27, 2022

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours