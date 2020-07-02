Matt Mitchell

Matt Mitchell is a pure southern mash boogie comedian from Alabama with barefeet, mush-mouthed drawling and a mile-wide social streak. Kinda like Lynyrd Skynyrd as a stand-up comic... only fatter. Matt got his start as the "Casio Kid" on the nationally syndicated Rick and Bubba radio show. After his hit reality tv show, "THE FATCHELOR" rocked the airwaves of the Turner South channel he loaded up the truck and move to Beverly... hills that is.... wait... actually it was Hollywood. Matt has since been seen on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, MTV and Last Comic Standing, along with numerous commercials and music videos.