May Basecamp in Miller Plaza

Waterhouse Pavilion 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is back for 2018! Join us for a day full of fun and coworking in Miller Plaza. All Basecamp activities are free and open to everyone.

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM COWORKING

BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District

10:00 AM BREAKFAST BY MILK AND HONEY AT COMMUNITY PIE

Complimentary breakfast + coffee + good conversation

12:00 PM TALK SHOP TUESDAY W/ CO.LAB

Business experts offer advice for self-starters and entrepreneurs

2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP CHALLENGE

Join the Innovation District Community as we come together to beat

the post lunch blues with new ideas each month! For May, join in with VaynerMedia's crew to do a Chattanooga Trivia Challenge.

5:30 PM HAPPY HOUR @ THE EDNEY

Meet your neighbors in the Innovation District!

Info
Waterhouse Pavilion 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Business & Career
