May Basecamp in Miller Plaza

Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is back for 2018! Join us for a day full of fun and coworking in Miller Plaza. All Basecamp activities are free and open to everyone.
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM COWORKING
BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District
10:00 AM BREAKFAST BY MILK AND HONEY AT COMMUNITY PIE
Complimentary breakfast + coffee + good conversation
12:00 PM TALK SHOP TUESDAY W/ CO.LAB
Business experts offer advice for self-starters and entrepreneurs
2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP CHALLENGE
Join the Innovation District Community as we come together to beat
the post lunch blues with new ideas each month! For May, join in with VaynerMedia's crew to do a Chattanooga Trivia Challenge.
5:30 PM HAPPY HOUR @ THE EDNEY
Meet your neighbors in the Innovation District!