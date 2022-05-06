May Flowers

The Artists at In-Town Gallery, located on Frazier Avenue on the North Shore, are displaying works of art that reflect one of the most beautiful times of the year, especially here in Chattanooga. Moreover, the Gallery is very proud to feature this month its newest member, Sybil McLain-Topel. Sybil obtained a master’s degree in fine arts in Atlanta and specializes in fine art photography.

Sybil moved to Chattanooga in 2014 and her photography reflects the natural beauty of the river and mountains. But her special love is photography that tells the story of the City by illustrating its architectural structures including not only those that are renewed and repaired, but also those that have been abandoned or neglected, awaiting a new life. She is especially attracted to those scenes that “tell stories”. Sybil’s work falls into three areas: emotionally charged landscapes, quirky/humorous juxtapositions and pop culture layered with art references.

The photography of Sybil McLain-Topel has been chosen by the Hunter Museum’s Spectrum Art Committee for its prestigious annual art auction. Her work is also displayed at the Edwin Hotel. To Sybil, her work is more than just pictures. As she has said: “I’m taking these photographs and spending the time to look for those details that tell a story - to connect with others, to inspire and to provide hope.” In-Town Gallery is thrilled to have the opportunity to display the insightful photography of Sybil McLain-Topel.

In-Town Gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue in Chattanooga. Current Spring hours are Th., Fri., Sat. and Mon., 12 to 6 and Sunday 12 to 5. The Gallery offers a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft from local artists, including paintings in various media, hand-painted silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, works in glass and metal, unique jewelry and fine art photography.