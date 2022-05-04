May The Fourth Be With You Wednesday on Wheels

× Expand Moonlight RollerDrew Phillips Join Moonlight Mobile for Wednesday on Wheels at the MOXY! We will be celebrating Star Wars day with skate rentals, drink specials, and a Grogu inspired skate raffle!! FREE ADMISSION

Celebrate Star Wars Day in a galaxy not so far away 🌌Join Moonlight Mobile at the Moxy from 7pm-10pm!

We have the skates you are looking for and the drink specials will be out of this world! 🪐

We won't have Grogu, but we will have a baby yoda themed setup for you!

Raffle Tickets 1 for $4 / 3 for $10 ❇️

Skate Rentals $10

🎆18 to Skate / 21 to Drink

Free Entry