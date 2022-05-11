May Lunch & Learn: RainSmart Yards

× Expand green|spaces Copy of RainSmart Yards Learn about RainSmart Yards!

Join us at green|spaces for our May Lunch + Learn!

Mary Beth Sutton from WaterWays will be speaking about the recently rebranded RainSmart Yard program.

The RainSmart Yard program is a residential award program that awards creek-friendly yards. Current stormwater fees for City of Chattanooga residents range from $160-$180. Eligible City residents can potentially receive a 25-75% reduction on their annual water quality fee!

Lunch is provided. Free for members, $15 for non-members.

Virtual option also available and free for all. RSVP required.