Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (Special Advance Screening)

WTCI-TV and Jazzanooga are pleased to announce that Chattanoogans are invited to a premiere screening of Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the program will begin at 6:00 PM with a panel discussion to follow.

LIMITED SEATING IS AVAILABLE. ..REGISTRATION AND TICKETS ARE REQUIRED!!

This preview screening event is a part of WTCI’s celebration of Black History Month and continues Jazzanooga’s mission to be a community space offering educational, arts and cultural programming and events.

The panel discussion featuring Nicole Brown UTC, Carmen J Davis, BCBST, Gregory L. Funderburg Jr., NewsChannel 9, and James McKissic, Administrator, Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs will begin at the conclusion of the program.