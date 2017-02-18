Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (Special Advance Screening)

WTCI-TV and Jazzanooga are pleased to announce that Chattanoogans are invited to a premiere screening of Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise.
Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the program will begin at 6:00 PM with a panel discussion to follow.
LIMITED SEATING IS AVAILABLE. ..REGISTRATION AND TICKETS ARE REQUIRED!!
This preview screening event is a part of WTCI’s celebration of Black History Month and continues Jazzanooga’s mission to be a community space offering educational, arts and cultural programming and events.
The panel discussion featuring Nicole Brown UTC, Carmen J Davis, BCBST, Gregory L. Funderburg Jr., NewsChannel 9, and James McKissic, Administrator, Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs will begin at the conclusion of the program.
Info
Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map