WTCI and Jazzanooga are pleased to announce that Chattanoogans are invited to a premiere screening of Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise on February 18th at Jazzanooga. Doors will open at 5:30 PM at 431 E MLK Blvd, #100 and the program will begin at 6:00 PM with a panel discussion to follow. The first feature documentary about her life, American Masters – Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, premieres nationwide Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

This preview screening event is a part of WTCI’s celebration of Black History Month and continues Jazzanooga’s mission to be a community space offering educational, arts and cultural programming and events. A panel discussion featuring Nicole Brown, UTC, Carmen Davis, BCBST Community Trust, Greg Funderberg, WTVC NewsChannel 9, and James McKissic, Administrator, Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs will begin at the conclusion of the program.

Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” Dr. Maya Angelou (April 4, 1928-May 28, 2014) led a prolific life. As a singer, dancer, activist, poet and writer, she inspired generations with lyrical modern African-American thought that pushed boundaries. Best known for her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Random House), she gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before.

With unprecedented access, filmmakers Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack trace Dr. Angelou’s incredible journey, shedding light on the untold aspects of her life through never-before-seen footage, rare archival photographs and videos and her own words. From her upbringing in the Depression-era South and her early performing career to her work with Malcolm X and her many writing successes, including her inaugural poem for President Bill Clinton, American Masters – Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise reveals hidden facets of her life during some of America’s most defining moments.

The film also features exclusive interviews with Dr. Angelou, her friends and family, including Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common, Alfre Woodard, Cicely Tyson, Quincy Jones, Hillary Clinton, Louis Gossett, Jr., John Singleton, Diahann Carroll, Valerie Simpson, Random House editor Bob Loomis and Dr. Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson. “The film reflects on how the events of history, culture and the arts shaped Dr. Angelou’s life, and how she, in turn, helped shape our own worldview through her autobiographical literature and activism,” said co-director and co-producer Rita Coburn Whack.