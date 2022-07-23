× Expand Camilla Dayrit Maya Elise & The Good Dream

The Woodshop Listening Room Presents: Maya Elise & The Good Dream

Doors @ 5

Music @ 8

$10 Presale / $15 DoS

BEER + WINE + FOOD + LIVE MUSIC

--------------------------------------------------------------

Maya Elise & The Good Dream

Songwriter Maya Elise’s music is a warm expression of acoustic solace with stories that speak to the vulnerable curiosity of our lives. The sweeping honesty inherent in this group’s music can move a crowd to both silence and jubilation. The band’s new self-released album Songs For The Breakdown is the pinnacle of Maya Elise & The Good Dream’s welcoming and genuine folk music to date. For those in need of the soft, optimistic spark of a new friendship, journey or community, Maya Elise & The Good Dream’s Songs For The Breakdown will give you that enriching charge. It’s a musical companion during a time where human connection, collective empathy and artful expression feels paramount.

WATCH

