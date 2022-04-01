× Expand Maya Trippe Maya Trippe

Maya Trippe has been sharing the gift of music for years and when most people hear her voice for the very first time they usually do a double take because they can’t believe their ears or their eyes. Her strong but sweet mellow tone will carry you back to the easy listening rock sound of the 70’s. She has always said that she loves to entertain those that enjoy just sitting down and listening to her music, so that’s exactly what she gives. Don’t let it be said that you won’t get your moneys worth if you take a chance and attend one of her shows because from the beginning to end you hear a whole lot of music. Music should stir up old memories, take you to far off places, make love run a little deeper or maybe just remember something that triggers a solitary tear for someone you’ve lost. Maya’s music will embrace all of those emotions and leave you with a little something to talk about. Her influence has been inspired by the greats like Journey, Fleetwood Mac, the Stones, Neil Young, the Eagles and country legends like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, but she never forgets where she came from and with that said the young artist takes some of today’s greatest hits and puts her own touch into hits from Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor and Alisha Keys to name a few. Never forget that she has written and composed her own music and lyrics which reflects her true light and shares it with audiences who just happen to be lucky enough to catch one of her performances. From Chattanooga, Tennessee to Huntsville, Alabama and Nashville to Birmingham respectively, Maya has graced some of the largest stages in the southeast performing in front of as many as 40,000 guests on the river. Performing at the Riverbend Festival, Cornbread Festival, Valley Fest, Hamilton County Fair, New Salem Mountaineer Folk Festival and Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival. While aweing some of the larger crowds with her pure and soulful voice some of her greatest and most memorable performances have come on although smaller stages, they have been venues that she thoroughly playing. The Art Center in Athens, Tennessee has been a huge part of her journey, having performed at entirely too many productions to mention. Some of her favorite shows have come at Puckett’s of Chattanooga, where she regularly takes the stage to entertain guests, and claims it as her home and family. Farm To Fork, Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia with Courtney Daly and Ivan as hosts opened on their stage. Whether in an intimate setting or a grand scale production prepare for a voice that breaks from a traditional sound and will leave you wanting so much more.

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.