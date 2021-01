Mayor Andy Berke's State of the City Address

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will deliver his final State of the City address from the Tivoli Theater.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and spread, the address will be delivered virtually at 5:30 p.m. ET on Mayor Berke’s Facebook page and the City of Chattanooga website. Additionally, WTCI-TV will rebroadcast the address at 8 p.m. ET on their channels.

RSVP for the event at cha.city/sotc2021.