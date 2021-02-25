McCallie Mania Showcase

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

McCallie Mania Showcase

A VIRTUAL SHOWCASE FOR THE ARTS at McCallie

The evening will include:

• Premier showing of the Brandan Roberts’ videos about

the Visual & Performing Arts at McCallie School

• Testimonials from students about the transformative power of the Arts.

• Six select pieces of Art will be available for purchase during the event.

• Emcees will be Stevie Ray Dallimore, Director of the McCallie Theater Programs & Mercedes Bartow, Auction Chair and mother of Davis ‘26

• No cost to attend but donations are highly suggested as all proceeds for this fabulous night will go directly to the McCallie Art Department

CLICK BELOW for detailed instructions to tune in to the event from the auction web page.

https://www.mccallie.org/mania

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - McCallie Mania Showcase - 2021-02-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McCallie Mania Showcase - 2021-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McCallie Mania Showcase - 2021-02-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McCallie Mania Showcase - 2021-02-25 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Friday

February 26, 2021

Saturday

February 27, 2021

Sunday

February 28, 2021

Monday

March 1, 2021

Tuesday

March 2, 2021

Wednesday

March 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours