Join us on Saturday, April 14th at 3:00 pm for a walking tour of the McCallie Walls Mural project. Chattanooga artists, Kevin Bate and Hollie Berry, will lead this tour and share the behind the scenes stories of this unique project. The tour will last 1.5 hours and will cover about 4 blocks and 20 murals.
McCallie Walls Mural Tour
McCallie Avenue, Highland Park Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Charity & FundraisersTaste
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
This & ThatSpring Plant Sale & Festival
-
Business & Career Health & Wellness This & ThatFREE Low Vision Expo
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsAbove the Valley: Ron Lowery's Aerial Photographs
-
Art & ExhibitionsAn Artist and Her Visions of Art.
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
This & ThatPaths to Pints 10K
-
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
Sunday
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
This & ThatPollinator Palooza
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal, Jessica Nunn, Ian Asmussen
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange
-
Monday
-
Education & LearningGouache for Journaling and Handlettering
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBessie Smith Music
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Acting
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicXavier Jara
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth