McCallie Walls Mural Tour

to Google Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 iCalendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00

McCallie Avenue, Highland Park Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us on Saturday, April 14th at 3:00 pm for a walking tour of the McCallie Walls Mural project. Chattanooga artists, Kevin Bate and Hollie Berry, will lead this tour and share the behind the scenes stories of this unique project. The tour will last 1.5 hours and will cover about 4 blocks and 20 murals.

Info
McCallie Avenue, Highland Park Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
423-290-2477
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00 iCalendar - McCallie Walls Mural Tour - 2018-04-14 15:00:00
DI 15.14

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

April 5, 2018

Friday

April 6, 2018

Saturday

April 7, 2018

Sunday

April 8, 2018

Monday

April 9, 2018

Tuesday

April 10, 2018

Wednesday

April 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours