McKamey Animal Center Virtual Mutt-er Run

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get the kids and canines ready to support the homeless animals of MAC with some fun in the mud on Sunday, July 12. Entry fee includes a t-shirt and the first 100 participants also get a dog tag finisher medal!

🌟🌟🌟 THE BEST PART--- it's in your own yard (or location you choose!)

🌟🌟🌟 We're taking our Not Your Average Mutter Run virtual, so no one has to worry about social distancing and getting messy! Times are hard, we know, and while we would love to launch summer at MAC with this event, we want to keep everyone as safe as we can-- so create your theme, team, obstacles, slip-n-slide, or just take the dog for a run, but do it for a cause!

MAC's safety net programs provided to our community during times of crisis are solely funded by donations, grants, and fundraisers. We expect to see photos tagging us and showcasing all the epic-ness of fun with your favorite canine. #macmmutter2020 & #FurrevertogetherCHA

We will announce pick-up location for t-shirt and finisher medals as we get closer.

If you live out of area and would like yours mailed, a $6 shipping fee per registration is needed, and we appreciate your support.

Event details: https://www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/not-your-average-virtual-mutt-er-run

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
4233057141
